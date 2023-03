Today, Pi’erre Bourne released a light-hearted love song called ‘Honeyberry 2’. According to the lyrics of the sequel, the GRAMMY Award producer shares that his lady loves to trip on him, and when they get into it, she tells him she isn’t in love, but he knows she’s lying.

ADVERTISEMENT







Play the track if you want a new song to rock out to or if you’ve ever wanted a hot girl to stay backstage with you.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket