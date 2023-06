Today, Nigerian star Pheelz released a fun visual for his track entitled ‘YOLO’. From start to finish, everyday people stay cool in the heat by swimming, and others show off their flexibility on local transportation. As he and his friends travel to their next destination, some hang from the windows of vehicles and ride on motorcycles and bicycles.

Check out the Olu the Wave-directed video above. It’s also available on the ‘Pheelz Good’ EP.