Popular American record producer Pharrell Williams mononymously known as Pharrell canceled the last date of the popular music event Something In The Water Festival due to poor weather conditions.

The last two days of the festival included sets from Kid Cudi, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell with a bevy of his friends, including Busta Rhymes and a surprise appearance from Diddy, and more artists.

The festival was set to be a three-day event starting from April 28 to April 30, 2023, at Virginia Beach, VA.

Earlier today, the third and final day of Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival at the Virginia Beach waterfront was canceled due to severe weather. The Sunday lineup was set to have Grace Jones, Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Wu-Tang Clan, 100 Gecs, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and more artists.