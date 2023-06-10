Los Angeles Rock band release debut album ‘Petty Human Emotions’: Listen

After releasing their first single ‘Untitled’ in February 2023, the 5-man indie rock band (James Nardiello – Guitar/Vocals, Bruce Elmer – Drums, Austin King – Lead Guitar, Ayden Bongiovi – Bass, Ian Phillips – Keys) Petty Human Emotions take their fans on a melancholic journey with the release of their new album—the type of journey that puts you in your feelings; sits you in a world of loneliness (‘Goodbye’) and longing (‘Sorry’).

This new project from Petty Human Emotions showcases their ability to project relatable emotions and feelings into the music for the fans to connect to and resonate with.

Listen to Petty Human Emotions EP: