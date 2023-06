Milwaukee-born artist, Paul Supreme shared his new release on his Instagram page on June 2nd.

‘Ninja Sword’ highlights Paul’s creative growth, combing an adventurous wit with an innovative, freewheeling approach to combining genres to maximum effect.

With ‘Ninja Sword’, Paul showcases both his heady life experience and his equally hefty sense of humor and ability to laugh at life, including himself and his own relationships.

Listen to ‘Ninja Sword’ below: