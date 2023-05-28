Watch Los Angeles duo Paris Texas’ close-call visual for ‘Bullet Man’

Watch a man run for dear life.

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist; Aus Taylor

About two weeks ago, Los Angeles musical duo Paris Texas released the official video for their track ‘Bullet Man’. Gunshots are what you hear first. Then, something happens in the bathroom of that trailer. A man’s skin changes, he’s melanated, and an intense chase begins. With no time to access or examine his new body, the unnamed man runs to survive. So that’s what he does.

Watch the video directed by Aus Taylor above to see if he comes to his demise or if he will change back to what he was, and be on the lookout for their album coming soon. Ryan Hahn produced the record.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

