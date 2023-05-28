Watch Los Angeles duo Paris Texas’ close-call visual for ‘Bullet Man’

About two weeks ago, Los Angeles musical duo Paris Texas released the official video for their track ‘Bullet Man’. Gunshots are what you hear first. Then, something happens in the bathroom of that trailer. A man’s skin changes, he’s melanated, and an intense chase begins. With no time to access or examine his new body, the unnamed man runs to survive. So that’s what he does.

Watch the video directed by Aus Taylor above to see if he comes to his demise or if he will change back to what he was, and be on the lookout for their album coming soon. Ryan Hahn produced the record.