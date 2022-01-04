Palm Springs Film Festival has been cancelled due to virus surge

According to multiple reports, the Palm Springs Film Festival has been cancelled due to the rapid Omicron surge. Last week, Entertainment Tonight wrote that although “the main festival will not go in 2022, organisers still plan to hold ShortFest in the Summer—June 21-27, 2022.” The organisers say that the film festival plans to return in January 2023.

The event was intended to happen from January 7-17. Patrons who purchased tickets are lucky as they plan to refund each festival ticketholder in full, mostly through their original payment method.

Further, the article states that the film festival is not the only event to cancel or reschedule. The Critics Choice Awards, set for January 9 in Los Angeles, were delayed, and Fox cancelled its New Year’s celebration, and the Motion Picture Academy postponed its Governors Award ceremony. No new dates have been announced for either.

