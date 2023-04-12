Watch Ghanaian singer-songwriter OV’s official video for ‘Shush’

Dust yourself off and try again.

ADVERTISEMENT







As the video for her song ‘Shush’ begins, talented Ghanaian singer OV—real name Barbara Naa Nyarko—beset by problems, sits in a prison cell wearing a red ensemble with two people and uses the trials and tribulations she faced as inspiration to writing such a song. Last year to the local news in Ghana, the artist formerly signed to Stonebwoy’s label revealed that she struggled with her mental health after her relationship with Burniton Music Group fizzled out. Now, she’s back, singing and asking vital questions from her mind and the depths of her soul.

Watch the visual below for the saxophone-laced Qu-produced track to hear the bilingual (Twi/Patois) spiritual track. Steven Awuku directed it.