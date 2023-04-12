Watch Ghanaian singer-songwriter OV’s official video for ‘Shush’

Photo: SoundCloud

Dust yourself off and try again.

Photo: SoundCloud

ADVERTISEMENT




As the video for her song ‘Shush’ begins, talented Ghanaian singer OV—real name Barbara Naa Nyarko—beset by problems, sits in a prison cell wearing a red ensemble with two people and uses the trials and tribulations she faced as inspiration to writing such a song. Last year to the local news in Ghana, the artist formerly signed to Stonebwoy’s label revealed that she struggled with her mental health after her relationship with Burniton Music Group fizzled out. Now, she’s back, singing and asking vital questions from her mind and the depths of her soul.

Watch the visual below for the saxophone-laced Qu-produced track to hear the bilingual (Twi/Patois) spiritual track. Steven Awuku directed it.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

One million human deaths linked to factory farming, set to double by 2050

Watch Houston singer-songwriter Jastin Martin’s waterfall backdrop visual for ‘Right My Wrongs’