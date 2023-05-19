Nigerian singer Omah Lay enlists Ozuna for ‘Soso’ remix

After garnering 240 million total streams on the original version of the hit single ‘Soso’, Omah Lay and Ozuna join forces—uniting both worlds (Afrobeats and Latin music) with an enthralling remix of ‘Soso’.

Here’s the snippet Ozuna teased below:

Omah Lay – Soso Remix feat @ozuna out on Thursday 💜🤩 pic.twitter.com/A5vakVplrp — OmahLayNews!💜🌪 (@Omahlaynews) May 16, 2023

The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos.

Listen to Soso remix featuring Ozuna on Spotify: