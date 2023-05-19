Nigerian singer Omah Lay enlists Ozuna for ‘Soso’ remix

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

After garnering 240 million total streams on the original version of the hit single ‘Soso’, Omah Lay and Ozuna join forces—uniting both worlds (Afrobeats and Latin music) with an enthralling remix of ‘Soso’.

Here’s the snippet Ozuna teased below:

The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos.

Photo: Praise Niphy

Listen to Soso remix featuring Ozuna on Spotify:

Written by Manny King John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Watch Houston artist Jastin Martin ask real questions in ‘Why Not?’