Nigerian superstar Omah Lay shifts gears to sing about God on ‘Holy Ghost’: Listen

Today, Omah Lay, the emotional Nigerian superstar with nearly two billion streams under his belt, has returned with a new track titled, ‘Holy Ghost’. As the Port Harcourt-born talent sheds his sadder side like a snake during its molting, or ecdysi stages, the Afro-Fusion hitmaker enters a new chapter with “a symbol of [his] belief and fear of God” in song, delivering happier, lighter and positive content in a smooth and catchy melody. In a statement, the ‘Soso’ singer shared that he respects and [has] love for all of God’s creations. He continued, “It is incredible how I could find happiness in all this chaos, the strength and courage to move past what could have possily been a dead end.”

It would be difficult to stay still after you press play.

