in Culture, Music Reviews

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay shifts gears to sing about God on ‘Holy Ghost’: Listen

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Photo: Courtesy of the label; Zekaria Al-Bostani

Today, Omah Lay, the emotional Nigerian superstar with nearly two billion streams under his belt, has returned with a new track titled, ‘Holy Ghost’. As the Port Harcourt-born talent sheds his sadder side like a snake during its molting, or ecdysi stages, the Afro-Fusion hitmaker enters a new chapter with “a symbol of [his] belief and fear of God” in song, delivering happier, lighter and positive content in a smooth and catchy melody. In a statement, the ‘Soso’ singer shared that he respects and [has] love for all of God’s creations. He continued, “It is incredible how I could find happiness in all this chaos, the strength and courage to move past what could have possily been a dead end.”

It would be difficult to stay still after you press play.

ADVERTISEMENT




Holy GhostOmah Lay

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nicki Minaj answers 73 questions for VOGUE Magazine