Nigeria’s Omah Lay shares teaser from forthcoming ‘Boy Alone’ deluxe album

The announcement came through his official Instagram account, boasting over 3.7 million users.

This week, Omah Lay, the Nigerian shooting star from Port Harcourt, shared one snippet of new songs from the deluxe version of his debut album ‘Boy Alone’. The release soon comes out Thursday (June 15) this week. Are you as excited as we are?

Great, then! Please, check out the snippet of ‘Reason’ below and see the officially updated tracklist for the album too.

1 Come Closer

2 Reason

3 It’s Yours

4 Imagine featuring Aitch

Joanna

Soso (Remix) featuring Ozuna