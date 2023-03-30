Watch Irish-Nigerian Offica’s video for Jersey Club/Drill track ‘Motivation’

Last week, Ireland-based Nigerian artist Offica—pronounced “officer”—released the official video for ‘Dedication’. In the song’s first line, the rapper confesses that he has never gone on vacation. As he continues, the skilled artist reveals that he wears two colours—black and blue—which people in his life refer to as dull and plain. When the beat changes, there’s a Jersey Club section where locals dance to the tune. There’s nothing mundane or humdrum about those moves.

Watch the official video below, directed by a man named Aaron.

