Stream Nigerian Afrobeats singer Nissi’s new track ‘Higher’

“Kick away all the vibes and talk”

This month, Nissi, the London-based Nigerian artist and multi-hyphenate, released a new track called ‘Higher’. As she opens the Kiyagi and Killertunes production, the unshy talent sings about how she felt on the day of recording it—like a million bucks.

In the co-production of the second verse, she sings about the many things that could sway a new audience to become lifelong fans. Listed in the lyrics are her talents (songwriting and vocals) and work ethic, adding her design work for Range Rover. Stream the Afrobeats/Afropop record below out now on Spaceship Records/Empire, and if you’re in town for any of her shows, make a day of it to support a Black woman living out her dreams!

