“Nirvana Baby” Spencer Elden’s lawsuit revived against Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate

The accusation: Nirvana used a nude picture of him on their album in 1991 when he was four-months old. Which begged me to ask the following questions: Where did the band get the image? Did Spencer Elden’s parent(s) or guardian(s) approve use for promotional use? Are they alive? Well, after doing a little, I found out. Apparently, an underwater photographer named Kirk Weddle contacted Elden’s family to ask if he could use their newborn for a family photo project. Based on what’s written on this Nirvana Fandom website, Elden’s father “helped with sets, and custom rigging. [Weddle promised] the photo was for a project that would have his genitals cropped out posed at an angle that implies to be nude but not exposed.” We know how that went.

According to TMZ, today (Thursday, December 21), the “child porn” lawsuit connected to Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate is back on. The child—Spencer Elden, now a man—featured on the famous cover art, sued his estate for child explotation two years ago. In September 2022, a California judge determined that Elden took too long to sue the legendary band. However, the rerelease of the album, ‘Nevermind’, and its cover art “may consititute a new injury” to Spencer Elden—giving him the liberty to continue his lawsuit.

