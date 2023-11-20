Nigeria’s Niniola shares triggering video for ‘Komiyo’ starring actress Scarlet Gomez

Less than two weeks ago, Niniola released the official music video for the Deejay Shawn-produced ‘Komiyo’, a song about naysayers and others who won’t wish you well. Joining the “Queen of Afro-House” to help her tell the heartbreaking and painful story is Nigerian actress and former Miss Nigeria Scarlet Gomez, known for her lead role in Showmax Original’s new series ‘Wura’, playing the role of a wife and a mom-to-be. As Niniola dances in a gold and black outfit surrounded by ladies in mint green two-piece dresses, the ‘All Eyes On Me’ artist sings and gives voice to a population of people who don’t have a free ride in life. Check out Niniola’s Pink-directed video below; try not to cry.

