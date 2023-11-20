in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Nigeria’s Niniola shares triggering video for ‘Komiyo’ starring actress Scarlet Gomez

Less than two weeks ago, Niniola released the official music video for the Deejay Shawn-produced ‘Komiyo’, a song about naysayers and others who won’t wish you well. Joining the “Queen of Afro-House” to help her tell the heartbreaking and painful story is Nigerian actress and former Miss Nigeria Scarlet Gomez, known for her lead role in Showmax Original’s new series ‘Wura’, playing the role of a wife and a mom-to-be. As Niniola dances in a gold and black outfit surrounded by ladies in mint green two-piece dresses, the ‘All Eyes On Me’ artist sings and gives voice to a population of people who don’t have a free ride in life. Check out Niniola’s Pink-directed video below; try not to cry.

KomiyoNiniolaScarlet Gomez

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Watch Nigerian star Asake and HER’s acoustic performance of ‘Lonely At the Top’

Ghanaian star King Promise and South Londoner Gabzy share official video for ‘Perfect Combi’: Watch