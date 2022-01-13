Nigeria lifts Twitter ban after six months, reports say

No more VPNs, baba.

    Photo: Emmanuel Ikwuegbu

    According to a detailed report by Reuters, Nigeria lifted its six-month Twitter ban. It comes from the company promising to “open a local office, among other agreements.” In June, after the company suspended a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s profile, he threatened to ban his country from using Twitter, and he did. An article by the Financial Times described the President’s tweet as “threatening violent repression”. Since his election in 2015, the article states that local activists have accused him of “closing civil space”; does not shy away from the deadly #EndSARS protests in Africa’s most populous country.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    NigeriaTwitter