Nigeria lifts Twitter ban after six months, reports say

According to a detailed report by Reuters, Nigeria lifted its six-month Twitter ban. It comes from the company promising to “open a local office, among other agreements.” In June, after the company suspended a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s profile, he threatened to ban his country from using Twitter, and he did. An article by the Financial Times described the President’s tweet as “threatening violent repression”. Since his election in 2015, the article states that local activists have accused him of “closing civil space”; does not shy away from the deadly #EndSARS protests in Africa’s most populous country.

