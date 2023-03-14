Michigan rapper NF channels Eminem energy on ‘Motto’: Watch

Last week, NF shared the music video for his record, where he details a list of things he wouldn’t want to do to become a household name in music. He says it sounds like a nightmare. Furthermore, the artist says doing it his way made him successful. It wasn’t as quick as the others say it could be, but it worked nonetheless. Confessing, he mentions wanted a number one record in the past. Now, not so much.

Watch the Patrick Tohill & Nathan Feuerstein-directed music video below. Nathan Feuerstein & Patrick Tohill produced the record. It is currently #4 on YouTube’s Trending for Music. His new album ‘Hope’ comes out on April 7.

