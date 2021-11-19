New England Patriots get their fifth straight victory, defeating Falcons in a shutout 25-0

Bill Belichick has brought the Patriots to what feels like their rightful place again, being considered a Superbowl contender. With Mac Jones’s solid quarterback play and a stifling defence, the Patriots are sitting at 7-4 and are thinking about more than a division title.

Coach Bill Belichick’s 2021 team is winning in a similar fashion to how past Belichick teams have won. With a quarterback who’s not prone to turnovers, pounding the rock in the run game, having a great defence, and a special team that make plays. This is the same formula used to help get Tom Brady his first ring over a decade ago.

The New England defense beat down the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night for the Falcons first home shutout since 1988. The Patriots gave no shot to a Falcons offense who was already playing without WR Calvin Ridley and RB Cordarrelle Patterson. The Patriots walked away with 4 INTs and 4 sacks.

With all the great football being played by the Patriots, it will need to continue as they enter the toughest stretch of the schedule. The Patriots’ next four games are at home against the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans (8-2), then back-to-back road games against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) and Indianapolis Colts (5-5) before a home date against the Bills. They’ll have a bye after the first Bills game.

This four-game stretch will determine if Belichick should deserve coach of the year for 2021.

