Netflix shares trailer to Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Dreamer’ comedy special

‘The Dreamer’ is the comedian’s seventh special with Netflix (out December 31), directed by the Emmy Award-winning director Stan Lathan again. It was filmed in Chappelle’s hometown Washington, DC, at the historic Lincoln Theater.

Before the year ends, Netflix and Dave Chapelle share the official trailer to the special, ‘The Dreamer’—exclusively through Netflix. In case, you do not have a subscription, you could hear Morgan Freeman narrating, “What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep: the ones you hold in your heart. Don’t be intimidated by the audacity of your dream — be inspired by it. What happens to a dream deferred? Lucky for Dave, he doesn’t know.”

Hopefully, you can sign into your account and not get played by the irritating Netflix Household verification process from the comfort of your home.

