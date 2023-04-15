Marc Jacobs and i-D’s Alastair McKimm kick-off Coachella Saturday with ‘The Pre-Party’ (See photos)

Today, Marc Jacobs and i-D Magazine kicked off Coachella Weekend 1 with ‘The Pre-Party’, a star-studded event hosted by Marc Jacobs and Alastair McKimm. Guests included Lewis Hamilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, Riccardo Tisci, Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Amelia Gray, Jessie Andrews, Edward Enninful, Clermont Twins, Ama Elsesser, IDK, Arlo Parks, Ashnikko, Olivia Neill, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Cole Sprouse, Lil Durk, Miles Chamley-Watson, Adut Akech, Natalia Bryant, Armani Jackson, Gigi Saraceno, Meredith Duxbury, Aminé, Tate McRae, Dom Roberts, Sarah Roh, Verdy.

Hosted at the iconic Viking Villa in the Palm Spring desert, guests gathered in the California sunshine to enjoy electric performances from Fivio Foreign, Zack Bia, Kitty Ca$h and a special guest Lil Durk—the Chicago-born rapper and singer who also starred as the face of Marc Jacobs’ Summer 2022 campaign.

On the day, guests and performers were spotted wearing the new Spring/Summer 2023 Marc Jacobs eyewear.

