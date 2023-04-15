Marc Jacobs and i-D’s Alastair McKimm kick-off Coachella Saturday with ‘The Pre-Party’ (See photos)

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Fivio Foreign and Bella Thorne attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
Today, Marc Jacobs and i-D Magazine kicked off Coachella Weekend 1 with ‘The Pre-Party’, a star-studded event hosted by Marc Jacobs and Alastair McKimm. Guests included Lewis Hamilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, Riccardo Tisci, Mia Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Amelia Gray, Jessie Andrews, Edward Enninful, Clermont Twins, Ama Elsesser, IDK, Arlo Parks, Ashnikko, Olivia Neill, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Cole Sprouse,
Lil Durk, Miles Chamley-Watson, Adut Akech, Natalia Bryant, Armani Jackson, Gigi Saraceno, Meredith Duxbury, Aminé, Tate McRae, Dom Roberts, Sarah Roh, Verdy.
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Stella Maxwell, Riccardo Tisci and Irina Shayk attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont, aka Clermont Twins, attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Nick Newbold, Ava Nirui, Char Defrancesco and Michael Ariano attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Amelia Dimoldenberg (C) attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Mia Khalifa and Jenna Lee attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Miles Chamley-Watson (3rd L), Lewis Hamilton (C) and guests attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Michael Ariano attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: IDK attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Kitty Ca$h attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: A view of rose wine at the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: A view of hors d’oeuvres at the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: A view of Marc Jacobs Eyewear at the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: A view of atmosphere at the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Stella Maxwell, Riccardo Tisci and Irina Shayk attend the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
Hosted at the iconic Viking Villa in the Palm Spring desert, guests gathered in the California sunshine to enjoy electric performances from
Fivio Foreign, Zack Bia, Kitty Ca$h and a special guest Lil Durk—the Chicago-born rapper and singer who also starred as the face of Marc Jacobs’ Summer 2022 campaign.
On the day, guests and performers were spotted wearing the new Spring/Summer 2023 Marc Jacobs eyewear.
