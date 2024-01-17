R&B star Muni Long attempts to design the perfect man in ‘Made For Me’: Watch

Today, Muni Long released the official music video for her number one track ‘Made For Me’, produced by Bryan Michael Cox. In the the video uploaded to her YouTube an hour ago, she tries to create the perfect man with the help of artificial intelligence. To get her way, she trespassed and showed up on his doorstep. When he opens the door, she sprays a strong substance in his face and he collapses. For some, when they’re searching for what they believe they need, they will go through whichever measures to secure their happiness.

In a statement, Muni shared, “I wanted to have fun with this video and really think outside of the box. It’s my little nod to A.I. mixed with Frankenstein. If you want to find the perfect person in a limited dating pool, you might just have to create them! It’s only science fiction for now but with how fast technology is changing could this be our reality someday?”

Des Gray and Trinidad James directed the visual. Watch the video below.

