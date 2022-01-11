Dr Cheyenne Bryant talks MTV’s Teen Mom Family Reunion, mental health and therapy (Interview)

One of MTV’s biggest reality television franchises returns to our beloved channel tonight. In preparation for its premiere, Dr Cheyenne Bryant, a life coach and psychology expert for the all-new series, joined me to talk about the new series, mental health and therapy. For the duration of our conversation, Dr Bryant shares her experience with the cast on the show, ways to cope, and more. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come featuring a powerful moment between Maci McKinney and Dr Cheyenne Bryant and then Briana DeJesus.

The announced cast includes Farrah Abraham (“Teen Mom”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Amber Portwood (“Teen Mom OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“Teen Mom OG”) and Leah Messer (“Teen Mom OG”). Tonight, we can all watch the premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion at 8 PM EST on MTV.

