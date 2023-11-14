Watch Oak Park legend Mozzy’s official video for ‘Free Juju’

An hour ago, Sacramento legend Mozzy released the official music video to a song dedicated to a young man he wanted to guide and set on the right path from Oak Park that he couldn’t save. ‘Free Juju’, produced by Julian Cannon, also mentions the people servig time in prison, stating that if the ladies are looking for “the real ones”, they should know and remember that they are behind bars for doing what most wouldn’t demonstrate. Watch the well-made music video directed by Suzy below.

Unfortunately, ‘Juju’, the song’s namesake, is locked up without bail. Nonetheless, we believe that when he watches this music video, it might put a smile on his face to hear Mozzy say his name.

