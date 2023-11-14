in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos, Trending

Watch Oak Park legend Mozzy’s official video for ‘Free Juju’

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

An hour ago, Sacramento legend Mozzy released the official music video to a song dedicated to a young man he wanted to guide and set on the right path from Oak Park that he couldn’t save. ‘Free Juju’, produced by Julian Cannon, also mentions the people servig time in prison, stating that if the ladies are looking for “the real ones”, they should know and remember that they are behind bars for doing what most wouldn’t demonstrate. Watch the well-made music video directed by Suzy below.

Unfortunately, ‘Juju’, the song’s namesake, is locked up without bail. Nonetheless, we believe that when he watches this music video, it might put a smile on his face to hear Mozzy say his name.

Free JujuMozzy

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

