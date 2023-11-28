Miss America goes red

Miss America, the iconic 100+ year brand, and Miss America’s Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3), announce a three-year commitment supporting American Heart Association’s women’s initiative, Go Red for Women® raising awareness of women’s heart health and bringing fitness initiatives back to the national competition stage.

Miss America’s CEO Robin Fleming feels that, “Empowering women in America means making health a priority—heart disease is the leading cause of death for women ages 20 and older. We need to raise awareness and incorporate fitness initiatives to create better outcomes.”

The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, has been on the forefront of fighting heart disease and strokes for a century. Since 2004, Go Red for Women has supported women through every season of life as their trusted, relevant source for credible, equitable health solutions. ​

“In the 20 years Go Red for Women has worked to save and improve women’s lives, one thing we’ve learned is women—particularly young women—need to know heart disease doesn’t discriminate,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. “Anyone can be a lifesaver,” she continued. “You just need to know the signs and symptoms and have confidence to speak up. The life you save could be your own.”

Miss America’s support for the Go Red for Women movement will encompass public awareness campaigns, community outreach, fundraising for health initiatives and participant scholarship opportunities, as well as highlighting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). All efforts to further an overall goal of improving women’s health and well-being. Both organisations will harness their collective reach to advocate for a heart-healthy America.

