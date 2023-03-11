in Albums, Music, News

Miley Cyrus releases new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Grammy-nominated singer Miley Cyrus just released her eighth studio album titled ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

On this new album, she sings of a future with a love interest that she thinks could be “the one” (River), past broken relationships on Jaded, with vocal assists from artists like Brandi Carlile and Sia on ‘Thousand Miles’ and ‘Muddy Feet’ respectively.

The project is a follow-up to her last album ‘Plastic Hearts’ which was released in 2020 and has garnered over 1 billion streams. She recently shared the music video for one of the new tracks titled ‘River’.

