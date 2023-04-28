Miguel shares new track ‘Give It to Me’: Listen

It is co-written and produced by Los Angeles OG American record producer, rapper and DJ, Scoop Deville.

On the shoulders of his smash hit, climbing with force into the future from 2011, Miguel’s ‘Sure Thing’ has lived “another life” due to its recent explosion on TikTok, taking it to #15 on Billboard’s Hot 100. This week, the gifted GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter released a new track called ‘Give It to Me’ and its watermarked visual component. In the song, he sings and asks the person that’s caught his attention if they can share what they have because he likes it and wants it.

The cover art artistically depicts the singer, showing how he looks now versus his low haircut paired with his baby face seen on the official art for his ‘All I Want Is You.’

