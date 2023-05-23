Meta fined with $1.3 billion over user privacy misconduct

Meta was hit with a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine by the lead EU privacy regulator over its handling of user information.

The fine was issued by Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner after the tech company Meta continued to transfer data to the United States after being sanctioned by a US court in 2020.

Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the ruling, including the “unjustified and unnecessary fine that “sets a dangerous precedent for countless other companies.” It will also seek a stay of the suspension orders through the courts.