Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ retains its #1 spot on the Global Spotify Charts

It is no rumor that Mariah Carey continues to dominate the charts this Christmas period as she leads the pack, retaining her #1 spot on the charts.

YouTube Music unveiled its chart placements for this week, and it’s no surprise that Mariah Carey remains on her Christmas throne. Carey’s Christmas tune ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ soars to No. 1 on YouTube’s charts, snagging the top spot on US Top Songs with over 5 million views and No. 2 on US Top Songs on Shorts. On a global scale, the holiday hit has garnered 22 million views during the period, landing at No. 3 on the Global Top Songs chart.

Just last week, her spirited record returned to the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 17 (dated November 25), accumulating 14 million streams, which was an overall 29% increase in plays. In the latest report provided by Luminate, Carey skyrocketed to No. 4 on the Hot 100 with 22 million streams (giving it a 57% boost) and 15.6 million airplay impressions.

Since 2019, the performer has topped the Hot 100 with the song every year. Spending 59 total weeks on the listing, Carey is tracking to hit No.1 this season, seeing that she begins the single’s official marketing campaign each year on November 1 via social media for a head start advantage. Her most recent video announcement has generated 15.6 million views on TikTok alone.

