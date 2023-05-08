Makkonen Tesfaye wants to “kill The Weeknd”

XO signed artist The Weeknd is no doubt one of the most successful pop artists in this day and age but it seems like in the coming future The Weeknd may be no more.

The singer hinted in an interview that this might be his last run using the moniker “The Weeknd” saying “I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m ready to close The Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn”.

For all we know, this could be the final lap for The Weeknd as he is set to debut his new show, The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp.