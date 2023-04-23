Lyft to chop ‘significant’ amount of its workforce

Photo: Lyft on Wikipedia

According to TechCrunch, Lyft will make ‘significant’ cuts to its workforce. It’s all due to the “restructuring effort” the company’s new CEO David Risher—a former retail executive at Amazon—mentioned in an email this past Friday. The company wants to meet the needs of its drivers and workers. I think whenever there’s a new leader changes as this occurs, it isn’t a surprise. I think what’s most scary is that Lyft employees would not know if they still have a job until April 27.

Based on the source article, an unnamed source shared through the WSJ that the company would let go of approximately 1,200 workers, at least 30% of its workforce.

