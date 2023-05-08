Nigerian star Lojay announces ‘Gangster Romantic’ World Tour

Nigerian artist Lojay shared his tour announcement on social media with his fans. According to the official tour advertisement, the ‘Monalisa’ singer begins his tour this month and ends it in October. If lucky, the incredible singer would dazzle his fans with his mesmerising vocals and edgy lyrics that best describe how he feels inside—an extraordinary dichotomy.

