Listen to ‘The Wake’ by Gianfranco Pescetti

Courtesy of the publicist

Italian native producer Gianfranco Pescetti, famously known for translating emotions to the listeners through his music has just released a new single ‘The Wake’.

The Wake is an in-depth exploration of nostalgia, loss, renewal and hope which passes the message about the power of resilience and the importance of time.

Courtesy of the publicist

According to Gianfranco “In writing “The Wake,” I sought out to create an instrumental piece that explores the theme of melancholy for a time past, death, and new beginnings. The title has a dual meaning, referring to both the practice of mourning and the path left behind by a boat, a symbol of movement and progress.”

His first album ‘Love Is Rain’ was recorded in 2014 after which he went on a hiatus, to return to the music scene in January 2023 with ‘Sundog’.

Written by Manny King John

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Los Angeles Rock band release debut album ‘Petty Human Emotions’: Listen

Hear Judd Harris’ new track ‘Take Me Down’