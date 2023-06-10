Listen to ‘The Wake’ by Gianfranco Pescetti

Italian native producer Gianfranco Pescetti, famously known for translating emotions to the listeners through his music has just released a new single ‘The Wake’.

The Wake is an in-depth exploration of nostalgia, loss, renewal and hope which passes the message about the power of resilience and the importance of time.

According to Gianfranco “In writing “The Wake,” I sought out to create an instrumental piece that explores the theme of melancholy for a time past, death, and new beginnings. The title has a dual meaning, referring to both the practice of mourning and the path left behind by a boat, a symbol of movement and progress.”

His first album ‘Love Is Rain’ was recorded in 2014 after which he went on a hiatus, to return to the music scene in January 2023 with ‘Sundog’.