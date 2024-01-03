Lil Nas X, the edgy image king, plans to release music next week

Today, Lil Nas X posted that he plans to release a new song and an accompanying visual next week. Since announcing his plan to go the Christian route—leaving the devil and the satanic imagery behind, seemingly, his new era is loading. Last year, the ‘Old Town Road’ artist assured his fans that he would not change his sexuality in his new era.

“Making Christian music does not mean I can’t s*** d*** no more.” The twenty-four-year-old artist continued, “The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

On November 29, the GRAMMY winner posted a video clip of an unreleased track with the following caption: Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023 making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

