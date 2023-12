Today, Lil Mabu and Fivio Foreign released the official video for their collaboration ‘Teach Me How to Drill’. The visual is trending at #17 on YouTube’s Trending For Music. Watch the hilarious and fun Rick Lancaster-directed video to see if he does a hit on a scooter and if he gets away with saying the “n-word” below.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket