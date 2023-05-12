Listen to Lil Durk’s new single ‘All My Life’ featuring J. Cole

After Lil Durk announced earlier that he would be releasing his new album ‘Almost Healed’ today, the album is yet to be found in stores.

But he didn’t leave his fans hanging either as he went on to share the official video and audio of his new single, “All My Life”.

This is Durk’s lead single off his forthcoming album, ‘Almost Healed’ which features J. Cole, who was one of the two rappers Durk considered to be on the song. The video features Cole and Durk spending time with kids in the neighborhood on a sunny day.

The Dr. Luke-produced track talks about overcoming hardships and persevering through difficult times.