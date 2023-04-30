Libianca and Becky G share official visualiser for ‘People’: Watch

    Taking backstage footage from the moments before their explosive Coachella performance, bubbling Cameroonian-American star Libianca and Latin music superstar Becky G released a visualiser with lyrics for their fans to learn. The latest Afrobeats song with massive public plays on Spotify (204,254,321)—now with Spanish-sung lyrics) after CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’, which pulls at the heartstrings of people who have lost loved ones to forms of addiction, depression or are recovering from alcoholism, have taken the tune as something sacred.

    If you missed the moment, you can totally live it now with the video below.

