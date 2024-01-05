Liam Gallagher and John Squire share ‘Just Another Rainbow’: Listen

John Squire is featured on Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘Just Another Rainbow’ and this song marks the first collaboration between the two artists, after hinting that they would be putting out more music this year.

The new single ‘Just Another Rainbow’ was produced by Greg Kurstin during a three-week recording session in Los Angeles.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

