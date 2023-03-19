Song of the Day: ‘Breaking Point’ by Leon Thomas

Name: Leon Thomas

Representing: Los Angeles, California

Genre: R&B

For fans of: N/A

Single from: Electric Dusk

Produced by: N/A

Song of the Day: March 18, 2023

Label(s): Capitol Records/EZMNY Records

Last week, R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas shared the official video for the wonderfully-crafted ‘Breaking Point’ about his relationship with a lady he once adored. When repairing your love feels impossible, it is hard to see the silver lining but it would be an injustice to yourself to stay.

“This video showcases the delusions we go through in our heads”, says Leon. “Fighting the inevitable and refusing to give up on the ideas of how good things could have been, rather than allowing yourself to accept the striking reality that sometimes we have to start over. Healing begins with the acknowledgment of the issues you’re forced to face and endure, with both parties understanding they can no longer lean on each other, they have to stand on their own.” Leon said this about the video“, I decided to take on the black and white aesthetic because love has been a colorful experience in my life but very black and white in my memories. It’s either good or bad, leaving little to no room for anything in between.”

Watch the couple go through the motions in the Luis Perez direction below. It is the third official single from the artist’s highly-anticipated debut album ‘Electric Dusk’ out this Summer.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket

