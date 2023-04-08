Watch Cuban-American singer Lauren Jauregui’s music video for ‘Trust Issues’

Over a week now, Miami-native singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui released a beautiful song called ‘Trust Issues’. Within the passionately written lyrics, the American singer-songwriter sings about love being lonely and that everyone isn’t like you nor has the heart that you do. As we all tend to feel at one time or another, the former artist from one of the best-selling girl groups of all time details why she comes off how she does. Frankly, Jauregui is tired of being used, taken advantage of, and everything else. Watch the music video set in the recording studio below. Farah Idrees directed the music video.

