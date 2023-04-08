Watch Cuban-American singer Lauren Jauregui’s music video for ‘Trust Issues’

Photo: Instagram

Over a week now, Miami-native singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui released a beautiful song called ‘Trust Issues’. Within the passionately written lyrics, the American singer-songwriter sings about love being lonely and that everyone isn’t like you nor has the heart that you do. As we all tend to feel at one time or another, the former artist from one of the best-selling girl groups of all time details why she comes off how she does. Frankly, Jauregui is tired of being used, taken advantage of, and everything else. Watch the music video set in the recording studio below. Farah Idrees directed the music video.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

