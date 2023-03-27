Latto to launch ‘777 Radio’ on Apple Music 1 this week

Atlanta-hailing emcee and GRAMMY-nominated breakout rapper Latto today announces 777 Radio, a limited radio series airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

With 777 Radio, Latto is ready to open up another channel of communication for her already rabid fanbase.

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to”, she told Apple Music about the show. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”

777 Radio is named after Latto’s acclaimed 2022 album ‘777’, which preceded a list of accomplishments that sounds like a checklist for impending superstardom. “I went on my first headline tour, I won a BET Award, I attended the VMAs, I dropped the ‘It’s Givin’ music video”, she said.

“‘Big Energy’ is double platinum…” Latto was also among the top five female rappers of 2022 by streams worldwide on Apple Music, and ‘Big Energy’ was among the top 25 most-Shazamed songs last year. In addition, ‘Big Energy’ crowned Latto as the first female rapper to ever have a No 1 record at Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio with the same single. She was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. She won for “Best New Artist” at the BET Awards and People’s Choice Awards this past year. Latto was also honoured with the “Breakthrough Artist” Award for 2022 Variety Hitmakers and the “Powerhouse Award” for Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Awards. In February 2023, Latto released her latest single, ‘Lottery’ featuring LU KALA and is currently working on her next album… All of which leads her to the launch of her very own Apple Music show.

On the inaugural episode, Latto welcomes singer, songwriter, and actress Chlöe, who discusses relationships, body image, comparisons with her sister Halle and more.

Latto’s 777 Radio will air biweekly on Thursdays on Apple Music 1 at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST, beginning March 30.

Listen live for free or anytime on-demand with an Apple Music subscription at this link.

‘Latto’s 777 Radio’ Trailer