VGMA’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ Lasmid shares new video ‘Running’

Today, Ghanaian artist Lasmid, who won ‘Artiste of the Year’ this weekend at the VGMAs, has released a new video for his track ‘Running’. Making it out of a burning car alive after a collision, the artist clarifies that he loves his life. Sometimes, he goes through unfortunate occurrences with the people around him wanting to see him in pain, but he finds the strength to keep going even when it seems he won’t make it through. Check out The Boldz-direction below.

