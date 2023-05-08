VGMA’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ Lasmid shares new video ‘Running’

Today, Ghanaian artist Lasmid, who won ‘Artiste of the Year’ this weekend at the VGMAs, has released a new video for his track ‘Running’. Making it out of a burning car alive after a collision, the artist clarifies that he loves his life. Sometimes, he goes through unfortunate occurrences with the people around him wanting to see him in pain, but he finds the strength to keep going even when it seems he won’t make it through. Check out The Boldz-direction below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

