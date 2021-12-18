Las Vegas will host its first-ever Super Bowl in 2024

Officially, the National Football League selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII (58). Raiders owner, Mark Davis, made the announcement Wednesday with a statement “The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024.”

The NFL has embraced Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium as a destination market and venue capable of hosting the biggest events on the league’s annual calendar. That includes the Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, and now the Superbowl.

Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl… The 2022 NFL draft… And now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It’s only the beginning, said owner Mark Davis.

Super Bowl LVIII was originally slated to be in New Orleans, but because of a Mardi Gras conflict, they aren’t allowed to host a Superbowl until 2025.

