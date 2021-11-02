Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III charged with DUI, involving fatal car accident

It’s a tragic situation for the second-year wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III, who was in a two-car accident resulting in the other driver’s death. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement confirming that Ruggs, 22, was driving the Chevrolet Corvette involved in a crash with a Toyota RAV4 near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway just before 3:40 AM.

Once arrived on the scene, Responders found the Toyota RAV4 on fire. Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased woman inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.

Police also noted Ruggs remained on the scene and “showed signs of impairment”. Ruggs was then transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing as Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. If convicted, Ruggs would face two to twenty years in prison.

The Las Vagas Raiders are aware of the situation and released a statement sending their prayer and condolences to the victim’s family. The Raiders are 5-2 and are just coming back from a bye week. With all the distraction of former head coach John Gruden in recent weeks, the Raiders showed signs of moving forward without a hiccup. Now with the news coming down this morning, the Raiders have yet another bad none football situation on their hands.

