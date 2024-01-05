LaPierre announces his resignation from the NRA

CEO, Wayne LaPierre has announced that he will be stepping down as the chief executive officer of the National Rifle Association of America following years of controversy surrounding the company’s finances.

This move was announced on the eve of his civil trial case (a lawsuit between LaPierre and the gun rights group) and would be active, in full effect at the end of the month.

When asked about reasons for leaving the company, LaPierre stated that his health was the primary factor that influenced his decision-making. While we are awaiting the verdict from the trial, the NRA’s Head of General Operations in the interim would be Andrew Arulanandam.

