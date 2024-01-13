Lamar Odom offers Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dental makeover

Blanchard is considering the offer.

updated

ABC

According to a post on TMZ, former NBA star athlete Lamar Odom offered to give the recently released Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (32) a new set of teeth via his new company called Oxy Dental, which launched last month in Lomita, California. If you haven’t watched the special or you are unaware of her story, her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard (who is now deceased and served eight years out of 10 in prison for second-degree murder), claimed a young Gypsy suffered from tooth decay, so she had half of the smile removed (sixteen teeth) and her salivary glands. Blanchard is considering the offer. At the time of the report, she was unsure if she would accept the gesture.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner reportedly dating

Anderson .Paak files for divorce, wants shared custody with wife Jae Lin