Lamar Odom offers Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dental makeover

According to a post on TMZ, former NBA star athlete Lamar Odom offered to give the recently released Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (32) a new set of teeth via his new company called Oxy Dental, which launched last month in Lomita, California. If you haven’t watched the special or you are unaware of her story, her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard (who is now deceased and served eight years out of 10 in prison for second-degree murder), claimed a young Gypsy suffered from tooth decay, so she had half of the smile removed (sixteen teeth) and her salivary glands. Blanchard is considering the offer. At the time of the report, she was unsure if she would accept the gesture.

