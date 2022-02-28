Lifeless Lakers lose again in a blowout to surging Pelicans

The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset, but Sunday was a newfound low, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 123-95. To start the 4th quarter, the Lakers were down 30 points, and Crypto.com Arena fans rained down the boos.

The Lakers are currently down by 30 at home to the 24-36 Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/8E0B23kJrp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 28, 2022

The Lakers played with zero effort as if they were ready to pack up the season. In the first three quarters, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had 14 combined turnovers (seven apiece).

For a team that needed a strong start out of the gate of the All-Star break, the Lakers have done anything but after an unfortunate loss to the Clippers and an embarrassing loss to the Pelicans. Right now, the 27-33 Lakers are tumbling backwards, and with that loss, the #11 Pelicans are one step closer to actually having a spot in the play-in tournament just 2½ games back with 22 games left to play.

