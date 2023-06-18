Watch Amapiano stars Konke and Musa Key’s video ‘Kancane’ featuring Chley, Nkulee501 & Skroef28

Amapiano giants Konke and Musa Keys released the official video for their infectious dance track ‘Kancane’ featuring Chley, Nkulee501 & Skroef28. Everyone’s having fun times until there’s a brief disagreement over a gorgeous woman between two gentlemen at a high school dance. Losing a grip on what was most important, the lady left the function with another person in a red varsity jacket (Chley) who didn’t work as hard to woo her all night. If nothing else, it should teach us all something about keeping our cool. Watch the well-made video below to put faces to the names.

Must-Read Articles