Watch Amapiano stars Konke and Musa Key’s video ‘Kancane’ featuring Chley, Nkulee501 & Skroef28

Amapiano giants Konke and Musa Keys released the official video for their infectious dance track ‘Kancane’ featuring Chley, Nkulee501 & Skroef28. Everyone’s having fun times until there’s a brief disagreement over a gorgeous woman between two gentlemen at a high school dance. Losing a grip on what was most important, the lady left the function with another person in a red varsity jacket (Chley) who didn’t work as hard to woo her all night. If nothing else, it should teach us all something about keeping our cool. Watch the well-made video below to put faces to the names.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

