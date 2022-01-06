Kollege Kidd co-founder, Raysean Autry, passes away from COVID complications

Before the new year, Raysean Autry, the co-founder and blogger at Kollege Kidd, passed away at 34. The young media maven passed away from COVID-19 related complications (pneumonia), and his other twin brother Rich Autry is hospitalised due to the virus.

The twins’ brother PJ Taylor confirmed the news of his brother’s death in a statement to The Sun.

He passed away on December 29 from Covid pneumonia.

He had been hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks in Toledo, Ohio.

He was 34 years old. We were blindsided by his death. We couldn’t even celebrate the holidays.

His brother Rich is still in the hospital. They were on the same floor.

Our prayers are with the family, friends, and their fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

