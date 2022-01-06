Kollege Kidd co-founder, Raysean Autry, passes away from COVID complications

If you are not familiar with the website, the twin brothers launched it back in 2011 and “built it into a leading news source for Hip-Hop on the internet”. The site now has over one million followers on Instagram.

Before the new year, Raysean Autry, the co-founder and blogger at Kollege Kidd, passed away at 34. The young media maven passed away from COVID-19 related complications (pneumonia), and his other twin brother Rich Autry is hospitalised due to the virus.

The twins’ brother PJ Taylor confirmed the news of his brother’s death in a statement to The Sun.

He passed away on December 29 from Covid pneumonia.
He had been hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks in Toledo, Ohio.
He was 34 years old. We were blindsided by his death. We couldn’t even celebrate the holidays.
His brother Rich is still in the hospital. They were on the same floor.

Our prayers are with the family, friends, and their fans.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Kollege KiddRaysean Autry