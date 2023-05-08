Watch Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata’s visual for ‘Effiakuma Love’

What a beautiful thing it is to be in love.

Recently, Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata released the official video for his enchanting love song ‘Effiakuma Love’, taking influences from one of the country’s most popular genres and its name from a residential town in the Western region in Ghana (Sekondi-Takoradi). The couple ride around town, cross a bridge on a scooter and end up at a shop where they dance together. After the artist gets his hard cut, in the night, they head to the pool in swimwear and enjoy beverages and one another’s company. What a beautiful thing it is to be in love. Watch the incredible display of love below, directed by Babs Direction. Have you ever wondered how much Ghanaians love their country’s flag? Well, you’re going to get a hint below.

