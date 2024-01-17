KoЯn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch launches mental health treatment centre

Brian “Head” Welch of the legendary Nu Metal band KoЯn has officially opened his first mental health treatment centre through a partnership with Atlantic Behavioral Health. The faculty will serve Massachusetts and New Hampshire “through intensive outpatient treatments”. As written in the press release, there’s a focus on anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders. Thankfully, a list of services exists, and the centre provides individual group therapy, group therapy, and medication management.

In a statement that details his personal accounts of battling with mental health and addition, the famed musician reflected, ““I will never, ever forget the depths of the dark energy that lived upstairs in my mind, many years ago. It was truly like living in an emotional dungeon with zero light, and I couldn’t find the key to get out.

Partnering with Atlantic is so personal to me and not just another business to invest in. I know what it feels like to live at the bottom of a dark pit, but I also know if you put in the work, the light will come back on, and Atlantic is going to help so many people find that light switch.

With the exception of a few bumps in the road, over the last 20 years, I have been the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I believe if I can completely change the trajectory of my mental and emotional health, anyone can! Atlantic can be such a precious tool in helping people to achieve just that.”